LHSC cooling system fixed, appointments and procedures expected to resume Monday
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Brian Snider
The cooling system at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital has now been repaired.
The cooling system was experiencing some issues during one of the hottest weeks of the year causing then to warn of possible delays to some clinics.
All non-urgent and non-emergent clinical appointments and procedures are expected to resume beginning August 16.
The hospital says any patient with an appointment postponed this past week will be contacted by their care team to reschedule.
