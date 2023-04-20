LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24

Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move towards a future of “living with COVID-19.”

According to a release from LHSC, effective April 24 new masking policies will be in effect throughout London hospitals “that align with guidelines released by Public Health Ontario” and that “better reflect the current health and safety risks” surrounding COVID-19.

“It’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic had entered a new phase, and it’s time for a new approach to masking for patients, staff, physicians and visitors,” said Dr. Michael Payne, medical director, infection prevention and control at LHSC. “The vast majority of Ontarians have either been vaccinated or exposed to the virus in some way which means the risks are lower right now and our masking guidelines can be relaxed.”

Here’s what the changes mean for patients and visitors

People are no longer required to wear masks in common areas of hospitals, including hallways, cafeterias, elevators, lobbies and foyers

At St. Joseph’s, all patients and visitors are asked to continue to wear a mask when in clinical areas and in direct contact with health care workers, other patients, or in waiting rooms

Wearing masks is still recommended in care settings where people are meeting or speaking directly with staff or physicians, especially in emergency departments, the London Regional Cancer Program, clinical waiting rooms, and ambulatory clinics

Patients with a fever or respiratory symptoms are required to mask in all clinical and non-clinical settings (excluding an inpatient room or bed space)

Masks will continue to be provided for anyone who chooses to wear one

Here’s what the changes mean for staff and physicians

Masking will continue to be required for both inpatient and outpatient settings when staff or physicians are providing direct patient care (may vary depending on care setting)

At St. Joseph’s, masking is required in all clinical areas, including hallways. Masks may be removed in main corridors

LHSC said that they will continue to assess their infection safety precautions on a regular basis.

"We would like to thank you for your ongoing support as we move from an active pandemic to de-escalation," the release adds.