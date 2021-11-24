LHSC names new president and CEO

Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor has officially been named the new President and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) after filling the interim role since last January.

Schleifer Taylor has been helming the hospital since the controversial firing of Dr. Paul Woods last January.

She took over the position at a time turbulence for the hospital following the firing of Woods and his subsequent lawsuit over the issue.

The hospital was also in the middle of a pandemic that saw them deal with several deadly outbreaks at its height.

“Dr. Schleifer Taylor brings a wealth of hospital and health system experience and a proven track record of leadership to this position. She is an inspiring and transformative leader with a vision both for LHSC and Ontario’s health system,” said Phyllis Retty, Chair of the Board of Directors in a release.

In addition to her role as LHSC she also serves as Chair of the Provincial Council for Maternal and Child Health.

She has also been a Regional Executive Advisor to the South West Local Health Integration Network and Provincial Co-Lead and CoChair of HealthForceOntario’s and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s Inter-Professional Collaboration Initiative.

“I am honoured by the Board’s confidence in my leadership and excited to lead

LHSC into the future,” said Schleifer Taylor in a release.