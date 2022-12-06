LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Hamilton's McMaster Children's Hospital have not requested staff support from outside organizations, but say they continue to redeploy staff and cut back on surgeries to help backstop stretched critical-care units.
Meanwhile, the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre says it does not require assistance from external organizations.
CHEO says two teams of nine Canadian Red Cross personnel are arriving at the pediatric hospital this week and will be there until January, when it will reassess.
