LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'
Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.
According to a release from LHSC, with support from the board of directors, Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking an immediate leave due to a health matter.
For the interim, Dr. Kevin Chan, corporate medical executive, has been appointed as acting president and CEO of LHSC.
“Kevin has proven to be a strategic leader,” the release reads. “I have every confidence that he, along with our incredibly capable leadership team will continue to provide strong guidance to support the patients, families, and communities we serve.”
LHSC said that Schleifer Taylor’s leave is not related to published reports referring to expensive overseas trips for senior staff members.
Schleifer Taylor initially took over LHSC’s top job in 2021, following a COVID-19 pandemic travel scandal involving former hospital CEO Paul Woods.
LHSC said the board will “not be providing further comment on this matter.”
— With files from CTV News London’s Matt Thompson
