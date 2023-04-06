LHSC reaches resolution with former President/CEO Dr. Paul Woods

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they've reached an “amicable resolution” with former President and CEO Dr. Paul Woods.

Dr. Woods' employment was terminated in January, 2021, after news of him travelling to the US several times during the pandemic came to light.

Days affer his termination, Dr. Woods filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the hospital, claiming he was fired in bad faith.

In a statement released Friday, LHSC stated it, “regrets any confusion caused by its public statements about Dr. Woods and how those may have been interpreted.”

The statement added that his termination was not based on any concerns regarding his competence or skill, and that Dr. Woods did not conceal his travel across the border during the pandemic.

“He informed the previous Board Chair that he planned to travel to the US periodically to visit his fiancé and family as a way to protect his mental health and wellness during the pandemic. Furthermore, each time he returned to Canada, he self-isolated for 14 days as required by the public health measures in place at the time,” LHSC said.

The terms of the resolution have not been released.