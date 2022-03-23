LHSC reporting slight bump in COVID patients Wednesday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight increase in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID Wednesday.
It says there are 23 inpatients with the virus, up from 22 on Tuesday. There are currently 14 patients at LHSC being treated for the virus, nine are being treated with COVID.
There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and none in pediatric critical care.
The hospital is reporting a jump in staffers who have tested positive for the virus, 172 on Wednesday compared to 167 the day before. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 76 staffers infected with the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
There are currently nine institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across the region, with two new ones being reported Tuesday.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new deaths related to the virus Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 356.
Meanwhile, the province says there are currently 611 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 174 patients in intensive care.
