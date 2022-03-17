LHSC reporting slight decrease in COVID patients Thursday

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday.

It's reporting 27 inpatients with the virus, down two from Wednesday. Currently, there are 12 patients at LHSC being treated for the virus.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and no inpatients in pediatric critical care.

The hospital says it has 167 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, up from 155 yesterday. St Joseph's Health Care is reporting 55 staffers infected with the virus, the same number as reported the day before.

There are currently four institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals across the region.

The MLHU reported 60 new lab-reported cases Wednesday, down from 87 the day before. There are a total of 32,906 confirmed and 674 active cases.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in Ontario linked to the virus fell to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time in 2022.