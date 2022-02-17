LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizations

There’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

According to its website, LHSC has 63 in patients, 12 of which are in the ICU.

There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are now 136 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, up from 134 on Wednesday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is also reporting an increase of two health care workers with COVID-19, now 57.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has reported 91 new cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

Majority of the cases are in the City of London with 987 active, 52 in Strathroy-Caradoc, 50 in Thames Centre and 48 in Middlesex Centre.

There are currently 11 active outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 343 active, 10,913 total, 10,425 resolved, 145 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 146 active, 6, 018 total, 5,828 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – 5,483 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 61 new, 163 active, 9,560 total, 9,275 resolved, 12 deaths (1 new)

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.