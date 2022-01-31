LHSC's backlog tops 7,000 surgeries and other medical procedures amid Omicron wave

A growing backlog of surgeries at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is delaying important medical care for thousands of people in the region.

“There are just over 7,000 cases in our surgical backlog, that doesn’t include backlogs in imaging and non-surgical procedures,” Dr. Adam Dukelow, during a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

LHSC is not alone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed surgeries across the county because of reduced hospital space and staffing shortages.

Dukelow explains that high-level estimates suggest it will take three to five years for the provincial hospital network to catch up.

“Putting a timeline on how long is very challenging because the numbers continue to grow in terms of the backlog,” he adds. “And we don’t know what the ongoing impact of COVID-19 will be on our [hospital] capacity.”

During the pandemic, hospitalizations have lagged a few weeks behind COVID-19 case counts in the community.

The Omicron wave’s outlook continues to improve according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

“We are two weeks into school reopening and that gradual decline continues,” explains Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health.

Summers warns vaccination rates must keep climbing and people must continue following COVID-19 protocols to ensure the positive momentum continues.

“It is possible we will see a slight rise in cases, or even a more substantial rise in cases, as a result of the reopening,” he told the media briefing.

Dukelow expects LHSC will announce a gradual resumption of some delayed medical procedures soon.

“We hope to be able to share in the coming days, which services and when, within our hospital and community,” he explained.