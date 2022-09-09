LHSC says international hires will ease nursing crisis

A top nursing manager at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says a plan to register internationally trained nurses will ease the healthcare staffing crisis.

“It should have some immediate relief for staffing needs at the hospital,” said Sarah Smith, the manager of nursing professional practice.

Provincial health minister Sylvia Jones has accepted the plan, created by the College of Nurses of Ontario. It will permit internationally trained nurses to be temporarily registered as they finalize Ontario certifications.

According to Smith, a list of trained international nurses is eager to apply to over 400 open registered nurse positions at LHSC.

The situation has pushed current staff to exhaustion. “Our nurses are tired. They have never worked as much overtime as they have in the past number of years,” said Smith.

Jose Villameter, an internationally trained nurse at LHSC, welcomes the move.

From his own experience, he said it took two years to meet the requirements to work in Ontario.

By comparison, he was able to get a license in the United States far more quickly.

He says the easing of requirements will provide jobs to well-trained nurses. It will also ease pressures in the healthcare system.

“I’m happy to learn what the college proposed. And yes, [international students] have different needs, but we all have the same goal, which is to provide healthcare and consider public safety,” said Villameter.