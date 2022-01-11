LHSC sets record with 107 COVID-19 inpatients as 260 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 260 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the London Health Sciences Centre reports it is caring for more than 100 patients with the illness - a new record.

Middlesex-London now has 4,280 active cases and seen a total of 24,566 cases, with 20,023 resolved, and 263 related deaths. The seven-day moving average has dropped to 396.3 after peaking at 517.4 last week.

The rate of active cases is highest among those ages 18-24 with 1,294 cases per 100,000, followed by those 25-39 with 1,144.3 cases per 100,000.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 107 inpatients with COVID-19, 18 more in the last 24 hours, while the number in Critical Care held steady at 21. Of those in care, 36 are being treated with COVID-19, while 71 are being treated for COVID-19.

During a virtual media briefing Monday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers explained that with so much COVID-19 in the community, there will be people in hospital for other reasons that happen to test positive, but it's not always clear.

"It can be hard to figure out exactly why someone's in hospital, as our partners of the hospital will attest to, especially when you're talking about chronic illnesses that are worsened by transient viral infections, or transient viral infections that can be kind of severe, like COVID-19."

Meanwhile 468 LHSC staff are positive, up from 434 on Monday, while at St. Joseph's Health Care 124 workers are positive, up from 70 on Monday, along with 58 patients/residents.

There are dozens of active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region and two in units at LHSC.

As of Saturday, 985,822 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Middlesex-London. In total 88.6 per cent of those eligible age five and older now have at least one dose and 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 31.8 per cent have now received a booster dose.

Of the newest group to become eligible, children ages five to 11, 50.9 per cent have received at least one dose, and 5.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 78 new, 1,382 active, 8,616 total, 7,112 resolved, 122 deaths (three new)

Grey-Bruce – 41 new cases, 302 active, 4,673 total, 4,341 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 1,051 active, 5,107 total, 3,986 resolved, 60 deaths

Huron-Perth – 28 new, 1,176 active, 4,276 total, 3,022 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 104 new, 1,315 active, 7,233 total, 5,829 resolved, 89 deaths

Health officials are reminding residents that the number of people who actually have COVID-19 is likely much higher that the numbers being reported.

Ontario health officials reported 7,951 new infections across the province Tuesday, an a rise in the number of people in hospital or intensive care units.