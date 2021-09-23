LHSC staff have until Oct. 22 to be fully vaccinated or face possible discipline

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says that staff have until Oct. 22, to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or else face potential disciplinary action.

On Wednesday it was announced in Windsor that dozens of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) have been suspended without pay for not getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

When asked if LHSC would be following a similar policy CTV News received the following response:

“As per our policy, staff and physicians have until October 22 to get fully vaccinated. Any potential disciplinary actions would take place after that date. Our focus during this interim period is on ensuring we are following Provincial direction #6, which requires regular antigen testing for those who are not fully vaccinated,” wrote spokesperson Marek Kubow in an email.

It is not immediately clear how many staff have not received their vaccinations or what specific disciplinary actions might be taken.

At Windsor Regional Hospital 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated or have complied with the policy of getting at least one dose by Wednesday, Sept. 22.

However, despite the high rate of vaccination there are still 140 employees at WRH that have no complied.

They could face termination by Oct. 7 if they have not received their first dose.

At LHSC a mandatory vaccine policy was announced on Aug. 31.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.