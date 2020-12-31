University Hospital is now outbreak free for the first time since Nov. 10, though there is one ongoing outbreak at Victoria Hospital.

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) took to social media Wednesday evening to thank everyone for their efforts.

LHSC’s University Hospital is outbreak free for the first time since Nov. 10. Thank you for the tireless efforts of staff, physicians and our community. LHSC continues to express its deepest condolences to the families of the 23 patients who died as a result of these outbreaks. pic.twitter.com/xVRKuEbz13

There have been 11 unit-level outbreaks at University Hospital since Nov. 10, with 92 staff and 82 associated patient cases as well as 23 deaths.

The end of the final outbreak, the 4IP General Medicine unit, was first announced Tuesday by LHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Dukelow.

There remains one outbreak at Victoria Hospital, in the D5-300 Medicine unit, which was declared Thursday. It involves fewer than five patient and five staff cases and no deaths.

Outbreaks in two other units at the hospital are over, including one in the C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics which also concluded Thursday.