LHSC to receive $10M from province to expand surgery centre
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is receiving $10 million so it can expand its Ambulatory Surgical Centre which will help the hospital perform an additional 500 orthopedic surgeries per year.
In total, over 3,000 surgeries will now be done at the facility every year.
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton made the announcement Friday.
“This expansion at LHSC is part of our mission to ensure everyone in Middlesex and southwestern Ontario has access to quality healthcare when they need it,” McNaughton said in a statement.
The province is also kicking in an additional $830,000 to help reduce wait times at LHSC through Ontario's Surgical Innovation Fund. St. Joseph’s Health Care will receive $251,103 and the Middlesex Hospital Alliance in Strathroy will get $233,600.
“These funds allow us to effectively grow alongside our community, ensuring access and provision of excellent health care for those who need us. We appreciate the government’s collaboration to help us improve the orthopedic surgical experience for patients in our community,” said Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor, president and CEO of LHSC.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.