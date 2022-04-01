LHSC to receive $10M from province to expand surgery centre

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is receiving $10 million so it can expand its Ambulatory Surgical Centre which will help the hospital perform an additional 500 orthopedic surgeries per year.

In total, over 3,000 surgeries will now be done at the facility every year.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton made the announcement Friday.

“This expansion at LHSC is part of our mission to ensure everyone in Middlesex and southwestern Ontario has access to quality healthcare when they need it,” McNaughton said in a statement.

The province is also kicking in an additional $830,000 to help reduce wait times at LHSC through Ontario's Surgical Innovation Fund. St. Joseph’s Health Care will receive $251,103 and the Middlesex Hospital Alliance in Strathroy will get $233,600.

“These funds allow us to effectively grow alongside our community, ensuring access and provision of excellent health care for those who need us. We appreciate the government’s collaboration to help us improve the orthopedic surgical experience for patients in our community,” said Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor, president and CEO of LHSC.