LHSC treating fewer COVID-19 patients Friday, Earl Nichols clinic to close due to lower demand

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to fall.

As of Friday, the hospital is caring for 44 inpatients with COVID-19, a drop from 50 on Thursday. Six are in the adult Critical Care Unit, down from seven on Thursday.

Five or fewer inpatients are being treated at Children’s Hospital, along with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

The number of LHSC staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 now sits at 198, up from 179 the previous day.

There are 59 health care workers at St Joseph’s Health Care who are confirmed to have the virus, down two from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths Friday. The death toll remains at 349.

There are currently 743 active cases with 30,498 resolved cases across Middlesex-London.

The MLHU is reporting ten COVID-19 outbreaks at area long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

As a result of decreased demand, the health unit will be closing its vaccination clinic at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre on March 4.

Over 80,000 doses of vaccine have been administered at the site over the last nine months.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 73 new, 262 active, 11,143 total, 10,732 resolved, 149 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 18 new cases, 8 confirmed cases in hospital, 42 deaths

Huron-Perth – 22 new, 5,604 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 43 new, 126 active, 9,723, 127 deaths

Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott said that 1,003 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those hospitalizations, 49 per cent were admitted with COVID-19 and 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus while in hospital.

In the ICU, 297 people with COVID-19 are seeking care – the lowest number of admissions since early January.