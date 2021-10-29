LHSC tweets about increase in hostility towards staff, patients

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is speaking out about an increase in hostility towards staff in recent weeks both in person and online.

“As has been discussed on social media, our Victoria Hospital witnessed a security incident this week,” starts the seven-part thread on Twitter.

The hospital goes on to explain that they cannot comment on the specific nature of the incident due to confidentiality concerns but says “we can assure the community that we are committed to providing safe, equitable, compassionate, and fair treatment to all patients.”

The hospital days that there has been an increase in “uncivil discourse” towards staff and other patients in recent weeks.

During the fall the hospital has implemented vaccine mandates for staff, the resulted in 84 staff terminations, and on Nov. 1 anyone visiting the hospital who is not a patient will be required to be vaccinated.

CTV News has reached out to LHSC for comment.

You can read the entire thread below:

As has been discussed on social media, our Victoria Hospital witnessed a security incident this week. (1/7)