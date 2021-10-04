LHSC working to develop COVID-19 vaccine policy for visitors

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is working towards a COVID-19 vaccination policy that will apply to visitors of its facilities.

Speaking during the Middlesex London Health Unit’s (MLHU) briefing on Monday, Dr. Adam Dukelow, Chief Medical Officer at LHSC, said numbers in the region continue to move in the right direction, however, a policy is being developed that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors including care partners.

“We are working with our patient and family advisors to develop this policy and will be sharing more information as we prepare for implementation,” said Dukelow. “While there will be limited exceptions, we do want to remind our community at this time that it takes at least up to five weeks from first dose to be considered fully vaccinated.”

While no exact date was given, Dukelow goes on to explain that those who are anticipating a visit to LHSC may want to book their vaccination now, adding, “We wanted to signal to our community that we're heading in this direction and encourage anyone that's anticipating an upcoming visit to our hospitals to get vaccinated if they're eligible to do so.”

Speaking to vaccination rates among LHSC staff, Dukelow says as of last Wednesday, 92 per cent of staff and 98 per cent of physicians and residents had submitted proof of being fully vaccinated and as of Monday morning, physician numbers are now up to 99 per cent.

The deadline for the roughly 15,000 LHSC staff to be vaccinated in Oct.22.