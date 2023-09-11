Liberal caucus coming to London, Ont. Tuesday, but will Trudeau be there?

The Liberal caucus will be meeting in London this week, from Sept. 12-14 at RBC Place.

According to CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, the choice of location is deliberate.

“I think the choice of London is very significant. It's a very electorally important area. For every single party right now. Southwestern Ontario in general is seen as a battleground. Part of the key to any party's electoral success - and I think the Liberals chose it in part for that reason- they certainly want to be present in that area,” said Kapelos.

In a recent Leger poll, 38 per cent of respondents say they would vote Conservative if an election were held today. Kapelos thinks this will be a behind-the-scenes topic of discussion.

“The cracks are showing. Is that rare in a government that's been around for eight years? Not really. But it does cast a shadow or cast a narrative over this caucus retreat. That ministers, MPs and the Prime Minister are going to be forced to deal with," she said.

Vassy adds that critics will be looking for action on Canada's top issues, like housing, inflation, and the environment.

All potential topics of discussion amongst the prime minister and his Liberal caucus at the retreat — but the big question right now is: Will he even show up?

Justin Trudeau was scheduled to leave India on Sunday after the G20 summit wrapped up, but a technical issue forced his plane to be grounded. A replacement plane is now en route to pick him up.

“It will be really interesting to see how that plays out, if in fact he has to miss a big chunk of it or something like that. That kind of changes the entire dynamics of the retreat," said Kapelos.