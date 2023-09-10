Liberal caucus to be held in London, Ont. this week

The Liberal caucus is coming to the Forest City later this week.

Few details are known at this time, but the meeting is set to take place at RBC Place from Sept. 12 to 14.

Topics of discussion will include housing and the affordability crisis, among others.

In a recent Leger poll, 38 per cent of respondents said they’d vote Conservative if an election were held today, posing possible trouble for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.

The numbers continue a trend that has seen Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives rising in Leger polls since late May, when they were at 31 per cent.

Liberal support among decided voters was nine points behind the Conservatives, at 29 per cent.

According to the Leger poll, 34 per cent of respondents said they’re either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with Trudeau's government. Another 24 per cent said they were somewhat dissatisfied, while 35 per cent said they were very dissatisfied.

— With files from the Canadian Press