Liberal Dan Vandal grabs another win in Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

Dan Vandal is returning to Ottawa for a third term in office.

The Liberal incumbent will win the Saint Boniface-Saint Vital riding, according to the CTV Decision Desk. As of midnight on Monday, Vandal has received 40.4 per cent of the vote. Vandal was first elected during the 2015 election.

Vandal, formerly the Minister of Northern Affairs, is ahead of Shola Agboola with the Conservatives, who has so far received 20.8 per cent of the vote.

The Saint Boniface-Saint Vital riding had 21 candidates on the ballot, including several independent candidates and a representative from the Rhinoceros Party, Sebastien CoRhino. As of midnight on Monday, CoRhino has received the most votes of the independent candidates with 56.