Liberal government provides $1M for mining sector

The federal government is providing $1.3 million to help mining supply and service businesses innovate, expand and increase sales and exports.

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said Tuesday the funding will support jobs, growth and close to 110 businesses participate in world-class mining convention.

Provided through FedNor’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, $728,000 will allow the City of Temiskaming Shores to establish the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase (NOMS) pavilion at the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC).

Spanning 13,200 square feet and featuring a jam-packed roster of 110 mining supply and services exhibitors, NOMS will be one of the largest attractions at the convention.

Taking place in Toronto from March 3-6, PDAC is the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention. It is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

“Temiskaming Shores is proud to lead the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase initiative to help maximize global opportunities for northern Ontario communities and businesses,” said Mayor Jeff Laferriere.

“Thanks to FedNor’s ongoing support, the 10th annual Northern Ontario Mining Showcase will feature over 100 northern Ontario businesses and remain a major driving force behind jobs, growth and the economic success of our region.”

Founded in 1932, the PDAC convention hosts more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers.

“By having this pavilion at PDAC, what happens is companies come there and they’ll meet other people from different companies,” Rota said.

“They may not make a sale right away. But what happens is that meeting and understanding what others do, later on six months when they’re thinking of doing something, they’ll likely give them a call. That’s how the business grows.”

In addition, $595,000 is going towards SafeSight Exploration Inc. to support its further growth.

"When you invest in the companies, the wealth spreads out from there and makes the economy strong,” stated Rota.

Over the years, the mining supply consultant has grown from just using drones in mines, to now adding terrestrial vehicles and robots to their fleet in order to collect data.

"There are times in a mine site that you can't use a drone because of obstacles or ventilation. We have capability to collect that data wherever it needs to be collected,” said president Mike Campigotto.

The team is working on two projects: creating a digital equivalent to the manual process of measuring mine site shafts and developing a digital mine rescue tool set platform.

"In a highway accident on Highway 400, the OPP have the ability to create a digital map of the scene with high-tech video and clear the area and open the road up. Underground, there's no capability to do that,” Campigotto said.

UNDERGROUND EMERGENCY

When an underground emergency occurs, this tool set will create a 3-D map of the layout using thermal cameras and HD video from ground and air.

"That's something that's leading edge and high tech and it's something that we should be very proud of in northern Ontario," Rota said.

Campigotto said last December, a fire broke out in an unground mine two hours north of North Bay. Emergency responders battled the fire for 17 hours with no resolution.

“We deployed our mine rescue drone. After our arrival, the unit was able to fly in to detect the condition of the fire, whether it was out or not and whether it was safe to proceed,” he said.

“We were able to use that information to essentially end the emergency.”

SafeSight also recently introduced a new rescue wheel for battery-powered evacuation of injured workers. These evacuations are done are a third of the time of a manual rescue and are deemed safer.

Both of these projects are expected to create 13 total new jobs.

"Responders won't have to carry a 300-pound miner out by hand. There's a digital support for that to give them power and evacuate to get them medical attention," he said.

Campigotto expects that by early next year, the technology will be ready globally for mine rescue emergency response units looking to digitally transform themselves.