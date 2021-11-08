Liberal house leader dismisses idea of coalition with NDP
The Liberal house leader dismissed the idea of a potential Liberal-NDP coalition heading into the new parliamentary session.
Speaking to Todd van der Heyden on CTV’s Power Player, Mark Holland was asked if there are any formal or informal talks between the Liberals and the NDP.
“There’s talks, as I want to emphasize, with every party,” he responded. “Right now, there’s no particular special flavour to any one of those talks.”
The NDP propped up the Liberals through much of the minority Parliament.
The parties are preparing to return to the House of Commons on Nov. 22. The Liberal party held its first caucus meeting on Monday since winning the Sept. 20 election.
Holland said voters want to see collaboration.
“I don’t see just one party that we can work with,” he said.
Holland breaks down the conversations between the federal parties in the video at the top of this article.
