Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie riding

Two days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.

The CTV News election desk has declared Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan as the MP-elect on Wednesday night.

It was a tight race between Sheehan and Conservative candidate Sonny Spina.

However, after counting the mail-in ballots, which counted as the 184 poll, Sheehan pulled ahead by 247 votes.

At final count Sheehan collected 15,231 votes for 37.9 per cent and Spina ended up with 14,984 for 37.4 per cent.

This is Sheehan's 3rd federal election win. He has been the MP in Sault Ste. Marie since 2015.