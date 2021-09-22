Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk holds onto Windsor-Tecumseh riding
After a close race in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding and two days counting ballots, Liberal candidate Irek Kusmierczyk is projected to be re-elected.
Kusmierczyk won Monday’s federal election in the riding with 31.8 per cent support, while New Democrat candidate Cheryl Hardcastle was close behind with 30.7 per cent of the vote.
The riding was too close to call on Monday night, with Kusmerczyk and Hardcastle in a direct tie at one point in the evening.
By Wednesday, once all polls were counted, Kusmierczyk kept his seat with 603 votes separating the two with 244 out of 244 polls reporting in the riding.
The riding was pegged by experts as one to watch on election night with the area having changed hands twice in recent years.
The race closely mirrored the 2019 election where another nail biter had the former city councillor take the riding by 629 votes.
Conservative Kathy Borrelli held third, followed by PPC’s Victor Green, the Green Party’s Henry Oulevey and Laura Chesnik of the Marxist-Leninst Party.
