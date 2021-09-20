iHeartRadio

Liberal Kevin Lamoureux keeps hold of Winnipeg North

Kevin Lamoureux

CTV Decision Desk is declaring that Kevin Lamoureux will be re-elected in Winnipeg North.

With 35 of 177 polls reporting, Lamoureux has received 49 per cent of the vote. Lamoureux has held the riding since winning a by-election in 2010.

This is a developing story.

