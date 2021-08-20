Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters at Regina campaign stop

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau spoke to a crowd of local Liberals and volunteers at an event at the Regina Airport on Friday afternoon.

Trudeau was introduced by newly announced Regina-Wascana candidate Sean McEachern.

“I’ve been a member [of the Liberal Party] for 24 years and most of that time, working in the background with and learning from an exceptional member of parliament Ralph Goodale, and I’m excited to be running in his seat in this election,” McEachern said.

Trudeau took time to emphasize the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Keep having those conversations about how we can continue to move forward, how we can continue to convince people to get those vaccines,” Trudeau said.

The Liberal leader continued on, discussing his party’s newly announced 10 day paid sick leave pledge for federally regulated employees, and environmental policies.

“There is no longer a choice between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy. The only way to build good jobs and a strong economy for the future is to fight climate change and protect environment at the same time,” Trudeau said.

After the speech, he visited with supporters before moving onto his next campaign stop in Manitoba.