Liberal MLA calls for return of mandatory masking in New Brunswick's public schools

A Liberal MLA is calling for the return of mandatory masking in New Brunswick’s public schools.

"It's been a game of dodgeball since we’ve been back after March break, just trying to avoid COVID,” said MLA Rob McKee in New Brunswick’s Legislature Friday.

McKee, the MLA for Moncton Centre, tabled a petition with 1,400 signatures to bring masking back to schools.

"Parents are starting to get concerned. I have two young kids in school, six and eight years old, that's why today I decided to take up the cause of introducing a petition to have masks reinstated until the end of April,” said McKee.

The New Brunswick government lifted COVID-19 restrictions on March 14, making masking, physical distancing and isolation optional.

"It's not magic that you can just snap your fingers and say well we're done now,” said Green MLA Megan Mitton.

“What we are seeing is, the hospitals are still at red alert and, in schools, it’s spreading like wildfire through the schools. I've heard stories of staffing shortages, of classes needing to be combined or students hanging out waiting for a teacher.”

High school students in Saint John have mixed opinions about the idea of a return to masking.

"I honestly think if they brought it back it wouldn't really do much cause all the damage has already been dealt and I don't think it can really be reversible,” said student Aidan Cyr.

"[It’s been] hectic. There's been lots of people just going around, it’s kind of hard because you have to stay away from people still, but at the same time you don't want to be the one left out,” said student Laura Cartwright.

"But it's nice too, at the same time as well, because you can actually read people’s lips and see the emotion on their face. It's almost like a better connection for the past two weeks, other than just seeing everyone in their mask," chimed in student Victoria Robart.

Other Atlantic provinces continue to require masking in schools, even though most other restrictions are being lifted.

Earlier this week, New Brunswick’s Education Minister Dominic Cardy was standing firm on the province’s position.

“The recommendations that we have in place are the recommendations that came from public health. For my part, I continue to say I encourage people to wear masks because they help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which remains a dangerous disease, even though we’re trying to put it behind us. The best way to put it behind us is to make sure it doesn’t hurt people,” said Cardy.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said she’s still recommending the use of masks, although it’s not required.