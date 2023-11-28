Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings

A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.

Ken Hardie posted Monday that the weekend shooting, which left four people dead in Winnipeg, was "beyond troubling" and asked if it was connected to a "burn everything down" attitude creeping in from the United States.

His post on X, formerly known as Twitter, then referred to "the 'creep' on the Canadian side" and mentioned the official Opposition leader by name.

Hardie told The Canadian Press this morning that he stood by his Tweet and was not apologizing.

But he changed his tune following a meeting this afternoon with Government House leader Karina Gould, who said earlier in the day that the post was "absolutely inappropriate."

Hardie says he now realizes that the post was inappropriate, adding there is no direct link whatsoever between Poilievre and the Winnipeg killings, which are still under investigation.

Beyond troubling to see another mass shooting in Canada, now in Winnipeg. And we've lost so many police officers. Might it be the anti-social 'burn everything down' far-right attitude we're seeing creeping in from the US? And the 'creep' on the Canadian side? Pierre Poilievre?

A reaction to the reaction to my post yesterday: It was unacceptable on my part to leave any suggestion of a direct link to the tragedy in Winnipeg. There was not. For that, I apologize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.