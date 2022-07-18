Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal running for Surrey mayor

Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal is running to become the next mayor of Surrey.

He made the announcement Monday, launching a new civic party called United Surrey.

In a statement announcing the campaign, Dhaliwal says the move follows "extensive community consultations" that revealed "a strong desire for a return to elected officials who foster unity.

He will be challenging incumbent Doug McCallum whose Safe Surrey coalition has had a majority on council since 2018 and consistently voted as a bloc. In addition to sticking to his campaign promise to replace the RCMP with a municipal police force, the party has made decisions that have been criticized as undemocratic and challenged in the courts – including a move to ban a number of citizens who oppose the police transition from attending council meetings.

Joining Dhaliwal on the slate are four council candidates, among them former NDP MP Jasbir Sandhu.

Dhaliwal served as the member of parliament for Newton-North Delta from 2006 to 2011, when he lost the election to the NDP's Jinny Sims by fewer than 1,000 votes. Sims is also running for mayor this fall.

In 2015, Dhaliwal was elected in the newly-formed Surrey-Newton riding, where he was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

Coun. Brenda Locke rounds out the list of candidates for the city's top job. She has been vocally opposed to the establishment of the Surrey Police Service and an outspoken critic of McCallum's. While officers are already on the job, she had promised to stop the police transition if elected.

United Surrey plans to run a full slate of candidates, to be announced in the coming months. The four campaign promises announced Monday include freezing taxes for one year and speeding up the time it takes to get development permits, specifically for new rentals.