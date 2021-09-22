Liberal Randy Boissonnault wins in Edmonton Centre

Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault was declared the winner of Edmonton Centre on Wednesday.

He defeated Conservative incumbent James Cumming by 577 votes, with New Democrat Heather McKenzie in third place.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining Liberal colleagues across the country to get on board with an ambitious plan to deliver results for Edmontonians," said Boissonnault in a Wednesday evening press conference.

The Liberal candidate says he’s looking forward to working with fellow Liberal George Chahal who won the riding of Calgary Skyview.

"It's very important for the government to know what Albertans are thinking and what our needs are, it's also important for organizations, for businesses, for non-profit associations, for industry associations, to know that they can meet with Members of Parliament who are from Alberta in the governing party and that we can actually, not just listen to them, but we can get work done," said Boissonnault.

Boissonnault and Chahal are the only two Liberal candidates to win in Alberta.

"The results are in and we didn't get the results that we wanted," said Cumming.

"Congrats go out to Randy Boissonnault … I hope that you will stand up for the citizens of Edmonton Centre."

This was the third federal election where Boissonnault and Cumming ran against each other, with the Liberal winning in 2015 and the Conservative in 2019.

The two, and McKenzie, were in a tight race that was too close to call on election night. Mail-in votes were finalized on Tuesday.

New Democrat Heather McPherson won in Edmonton Strathcona, and Blake Desjarlais beat Conservative incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton Griesbach.

Alberta's remaining 30 ridings went Conservative.