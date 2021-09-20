Liberal Terry Duguid grabs third straight win in Winnipeg South

Terry Duguid was re-elected for the Liberal Party Monday night.

Will all 182 polls reporting, Duguid will hold on to the Winnipeg South riding with 47 per cent of the vote, according to CTV’s Decision Desk.

Melanie Maher, who ran for the Conservatives in 2019, finished in second place Monday night with 33.9 per cent of the vote.

Winnipeg South has been considered a bellwether riding for the federal election, with the party winning the riding going on to form government

Duguid won the seat originally back in 2015.