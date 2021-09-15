Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos

The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.

In the latest nightly tracking data, conducted for CTV News and the Globe and Mail and released Wednesday, the Liberals have been trending down since Friday and now sit at 30.5 per cent support. Factoring in the polling’s margin of error, that places the party in a statistical tie with the Conservatives at 31.2 per cent support.

The Conservatives have seen a slight increase in support in recent days with their polling numbers inching up since Sunday.

The frontrunners are trailed by the NDP with 21.4 per cent, which is a bump from the night before when were at 18.9 per cent support.

In the bottom group, the People’s Party of Canada lead with 6.8 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois with 6.2 per cent, and the Green Party at 3.7 per cent.

When it comes to who Canadians prefer for their next prime minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole remain tied.

According to the polling data, Trudeau received 29.4 per cent support while O’Toole has 29.1 per cent. Factoring in the margin of error, that puts the two party leaders in a statistical tie.

It’s a marked improvement for O’Toole, who just over a month ago, on Aug. 13, was trailing Trudeau by 20 points in the nightly tracking data with 18 per cent support compared to the Liberal leader’s 36 per cent.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh ranked third on the preferred prime minister front with 20.5 per cent, followed by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

Of those Canadians surveyed, 9.2 per cent responded that they were unsure about who they would prefer for prime minister.

METHODOLOGY

A national random telephone survey (land-and cell-line sample using live agents) of 1,200 Canadians is conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over a three-day period. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking, a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The respondent sample is stratified geographically and by gender. The data may be weighted by age according to data from the 2016 Canadian Census administered by Statistics Canada. Percentages reported may not add up to 100 due to rounding.