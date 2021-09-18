Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
The party said Friday it had learned of the allegations against Kevin Vuong through a report in the Toronto Star a day earlier, and had asked him to "pause" his campaign.
But the party released a statement this morning saying Vuong won't be a Liberal candidate anymore, and if he's elected to represent Spadina-Fort York on Monday, he will not be a member of the Liberal caucus.
Vuong denied the allegations against him in a statement Friday, and noted the charge was withdrawn.
Court documents confirm Vuong was charged with sexual assault in 2019 and that the charge was withdrawn later that year.
Spadina Fort-York was previously represented by Liberal Adam Vaughan, who is not running again in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 18, 2021.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after crash: EMSThe driver of a motorcycle is in hospital following a crash on Macleod trail near 34 Avenue and Spiller Road Saturday afternoon.
-
Once vaccine-hesitant widow urges everyone to get the shotRika Johnson is the mother of two adolescent boys that she will have to raise without their father, after her husband lost a months-long battle with COVID-19.
-
London Ont. teens use their bandana business for paws-itive causeHannah and Lillian Shmukler, 14, have recently donated $1000 to the St. John Ambulance Pet Therapy Program through their business Fuzzer + Co
-
-
Local universities celebrate the return of OUA footballAfter COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 season, Wilfrid Laurier University’s Golden Hawks and the University of Waterloo Warriors hit the gridiron for their first OUA football game in almost 700 days.
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Twelve people fined $2,000 each after Kingston police break up a house party in University DistrictPolice and Bylaw Officers spent Friday night in the University District, enforcing the University District Safety Initiative imposed by the city of Kingston.
-
Charity event pivots for Lethbridge Senior Citizens OrganizationThe Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) held their Grand Parade charity event on Saturday.
-
Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 dead, 2 others injuredThree people have been injured in a shooting in Regent Park, Toronto police say.