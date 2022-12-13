Liberals declare victory in Mississauga-Lakeshore byelection
Staff
The Canadian Press
A federal election held in the Greater Toronto Area has seen the Liberals declare victory.
Former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa delivered a victory speech while votes were still being counted.
Elections Canada data says Sousa took at least 51 per cent of the votes in Mississauga-Lakeshore.
Sousa told supporters he will be their voice in Ottawa and act pragmatically to find the solutions to the problems Canadians face.
Congratulations @SousaCharles – the newest member of our Liberal caucus, and the next Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore.
Together, let’s keep Canada moving forward. pic.twitter.com/2g3gAgTj4D
More to come...
