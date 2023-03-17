Liberals, Greens fail to field full slate of candidates in upcoming P.E.I. election

Two opposition parties in Prince Edward Island aren't fielding full slates of candidates in the April 3 provincial election.

The Green Party and the Liberals are both running 25 candidates rather than having a full slate competing for the 27 seats in the legislature.

The governing Progressive Conservatives and the NDP, which currently doesn't hold any seats in the house, both have candidates in all 27 ridings.

The Island Party of P.E.I. is fielding 11 candidates and there are four Independents.

Elections P.E.I. said in a news release that 2 p.m. Friday was the deadline for the parties to field candidates.

At dissolution, the Conservatives held 15 seats, the Greens had eight and the Liberals held four.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.