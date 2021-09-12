Liberals hold on to slight lead after debate: Nanos

The Liberals are holding on to a slight post-debate lead in support, new polling data suggests.

Sunday's polling numbers from Nanos Research, commissioned by CTV News and The Globe and Mail.

The Liberals are leading the pack at 34 per cent, while the Conservatives are just behind at 30.7 per cent.

“It’s a frantic dash to the finish, and it’s still a very close race,” Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist at Nanos Research, told CTV News Channel on Sunday morning.

The NDP are in third place with 18.6 per cent, while the Bloc Quebecois are polling at 6.6 per cent.

Support for the People's Party of Canada, which is polling at 5.1 per cent, also remains higher than the Green Party at 4.1 per cent.

Liberal Leader Trudeau also continues to maintain a significant lead for preferred prime minister at 34 per cent. He's nearly eight percentage points ahead of his Conservative rival, Erin O'Toole, who stands at 26.2 per cent.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's support as the preferred prime minister continues to slide for the third day in a row, with 17.7 per cent support. The poll also found that 12.2 per cent were still undecided about their preferred prime minister.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted a national random telephone survey (land- and cellular-line sample using live agents) of 1,200 Canadians throughout the campaign over a three-day period. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprising 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing Is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ± 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The respondent sample is stratified geographically and by gender. The data may be weighted by age according to data from the 2016 Canadian Census administered by Statistics Canada. Percentages reported may not add up to 100 due to rounding.