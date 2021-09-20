iHeartRadio

Liberals in Sudbury gather as polls close

Liberal supporters in Sudbury are anxiously awaiting federal election results at a restaurant in New Sudbury.

Outgoing MP Paul Lefebvre arrived at the gathering just after the polls closed at 9:30, and is mingling with supporters.

We are told Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe is watching the results at home with her family and will arrive once the results are in. 

