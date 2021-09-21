Liberals maintain the Sudbury riding in tight race

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Viviane Lapointe the MP-Elect for the Sudbury riding.

It was a very tight race, but Sudbury will remain red. Nadia Verrelli of the New Democrat Party is projected to come in second place with Ian Symington of the Conservatives placing third.

This will be Lapointe's first term as the previous Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre announced he would not seek re-election.