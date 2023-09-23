Liberals promise more money for the arts, amateur sports
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Manitoba's Liberal party says it will increase funding for amateur sports and the arts if elected in next month's provincial vote.
Liberal leader Dougald Lamont made the announcement Saturday, saying their plan would increase funding to the Manitoba Arts Council by $20 million and provide more supports to Sport Manitoba.
The Liberals say they will renew and modernize operational funding for Manitoba’s cultural institutions, claiming that some major cultural draws in Manitoba have barely had an increase in operating funding since the 1970s.
The Liberals would also will increase financial supports to elite amateur athletes to match those given by other provinces.
Manitoba goes to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
City data suggests significant traffic increase on O'Connor Street when Queen Elizabeth Driveway closedThe city of Ottawa's transportation committee will meet this week to discuss this summer's closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway with data that suggests nearby O'Connor Street is absorbing most of the diverted traffic.
-
Sault Ste. Marie farmers' market reopens with new name, spaceSault Ste. Marie's Mill Market has a new home – and a new name.
-
Stanback earns measure of redemption by leading Alouettes to 28-11 win over StampsAfter scoring a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 28-11 win for his Montreal Alouettes over the Calgary Stampeders, William Stanback breathed a sigh of relief.
-
Timmins hosts bird-watching conventionPeople from various parts of Ontario are in Timmins this weekend to participate in the annual Ontario Field Ornithologists Convention.
-
Nipissing University students pitch in to clean their city streets of litterAs the colder months approach, Clean, Green Beautiful North Bay is hosting the city's biggest community-wide litter pick-up this weekend.
-
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebrationSmoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
-
Fire tears through homes in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhoodFour families are out of their homes after a fire broke out in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crashOne person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
-
Lender can't foreclose on B.C. woman's home because mortgage was obtained through fraudA B.C. woman has won the right to stay in her home after convincing a judge that the mortgage her son took out on the property was obtained fraudulently.