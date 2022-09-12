Liberals say Canadians want more help with the cost-of-living crisis
The federal Liberals say they are determined to do more to help Canadians feeling the pinch from inflation.
The caucus is meeting in St. Andrews, N.B., this week for a retreat where the cost of living is front and centre on every MP's mind.
Rachel Bendayan, the parliamentary secretary to the associate finance minister, says MPs all heard very clearly from constituents over the summer break just how difficult it has become to keep paying the bills.
Fighting inflation is also politically critical for the Liberals with new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre maintaining his biting criticism of the government over inflation.
Bendayan says Poilievre is good at "punchy one liners" but has no concrete plans for inflation beyond promoting the unpredictable cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a way to "opt out" of inflation.
The Liberals plan to double GST rebates, offer dental care benefits to low-income families with young children and hike a rental housing allowance but had to postpone the rollout of the policies until after the Queen's funeral.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022
