COVID-19 has all but stalled a promised shift in how Canadians appeal rulings on their requests for federal income supports. Respondents given time to seek legal counsel in alleged N.S. cyberbullying case A Nova Scotia judge is giving two people alleged to have facilitated the cyberbullying of parents of a missing boy time to consider seeking legal counsel. Newfoundland and Labrador reports five new COVID-19 cases, one at rural hospital Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today, including one infection involving a health-care worker at a rural hospital. Surge in requests from single dads on Saskatoon donation group Candace Fiddler is one of the administrators on the Helping Hands Facebook page, where requests or offers for items are posted.