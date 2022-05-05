Libin family pledges an additional $7.5M to Libin Cardiovascular Institute

A Calgary-based research centre that's dedicated to improving the cardiovascular health of Canadians will receive a funding boost from its namesake over the next decade.

The Alvin and Mona Libin Foundation announced a pledge of $7.5 million, to be paid over the next 10 years, to the Libin Cardiovascular Foundation. The latest offering brings the foundation's total donations to the research and care centre above the $23-million mark.

“Our partnership with (Alberta Health Services) and the University of Calgary has been very successful over the past 18 years," said Eda Libin, executive director and vice-president of the Alvin and Mona Libin Foundation. "Together, we have created a world-class institute known for its excellence in cardiac research, education, and patient care.

"Our hope for the future is that we continue to grow, attract new talent to Calgary, and deliver excellent care to those who need it."

Dr. Paul Fedak, Libin Cardiovascular Institute director, is grateful for the foundation's financial commitment that funds life-saving research.

"The Libin Cardiovascular Institute's mission is to improve the lives of cardiovascular patients through collaboration, innovation and commitment to excellence in clinical care. It's critical that we take on this challenge as cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer globally for both men and women."

The foundation's initial donation of $15 million in 2003, which paved the way for the development of the institute, was, at the time, the largest one-time gift in the University of Calgary's history.

We are grateful to the Libin family for their continued philanthropic commitment to @LibinInstitute. The founding family has announced a $7.5M gift, renewing their commitment to leadership in cardiovascular research and care. pic.twitter.com/VO1ru0mY6Z