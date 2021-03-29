Libraries set to reopen for limited service in Wellington County

Wellington County libraries are expected to partially reopen on Thursday.

According to a Monday news release, browsing will be limited to half an hour, while those wishing to use a computer will have to call ahead of time.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all branches as online resources will continue to be available.

“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back into our branches,” said Rebecca Hine, Chief Librarian, in the release. “At this time we will be offering limited service. We hope to be able to offer an additional range of in person services when it is deemed safe to do so.”

All patrons are expected to complete active screening before they enter a library.