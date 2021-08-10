Libro Credit Union Centre mass vaccination clinic closes after administering nearly 39,000 doses

Amherstburg’s mass vaccination clinic closed Saturday after administering nearly 39,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since its opening.

The Libro Credit Union Centre clinic first opened on March 31 offering COVID-19 shots to Windsor and Essex County residents over 70 years old. Since then, it has continued to offer vaccines to all eligible residents until its closure.

“A sincere thank you to Mayor DiCarlo, the Town of Amherstburg’s administration, and the staff who provided a safe and welcoming space for residents to receive their vaccination,” Windsor Essex County Health Unit Nicole Dupuis said in a news release. “We have heard on numerous occasions about how organized and efficient the operations were at the Libro Credit Union Centre and recognize how much effort and skill it takes to organize something of this magnitude.”

Those looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can do so at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic in Windsor or the clinic at Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Along with the current mass vaccination sites, the health unit also hosts regular pop-ups where residents can receive their shot. This week WECHU is hosting a mobile clinic for youth 12-17 at the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Another mobile clinic will be held in Leamington for anyone 12 and older on Aug. 18, 19 and 20 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Further information is available on the WEVax website.