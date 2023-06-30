Licence-free fishing all next week in Ontario

A week of free fishing in Ontario is being seen as a way to get people ‘hooked’ on the sport.

From Canada Day to July 9, Canadian residents don't need to have a fishing licence to cast a line in Ontario.

It not only makes the sport more accessible, it also helps businesses that rely on fishing traffic.

For example, Sault's Trading Post sells bait, tackle, and a variety of fishing equipment. Things had already been busy at the store and owner Mike Hudson expected it to continue.

"They come in waves and it’s steady all day, it seems," Hudson said.

This weeklong opportunity for Canadians to try fishing is something he sees as a positive -- for the sport and his business.

“If they have a great first experience fishing and they enjoy it, it’s going to be something that they’re going to want to continue doing for the rest of the summer, or potentially for the rest of their lives,” he said.

The Trading Post's resident fishing expert, Orest Witiw, said first-time fishers don't need to spend a lot to catch fish and enjoy themselves.

"They'll likely be fishing from shore or a dock," said Witiw.

"They really only need a basic rod, some worms, a hook and a bobber," Hudson added.

Witiw specializes in helping people find exactly what they need in the fishing department. He said new fishers should ask questions while they pick up supplies.

“Rather than going out and trying out there and trying to figure it out themselves, we can help them,” he said.

“If they’re going for walleye, we can give them a suggestion (about) what lures to use, what rod and reel package to get.”

Fishing gear can also be signed out for free at provincial parks, conservation authorities and some libraries.

All size limits and quotas still apply during Family Fishing Week.

While a licence isn’t needed, residents do need to show identification that the fisher is a Canadian resident.