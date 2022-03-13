Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours

Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13 and the government is now preparing to send out refunds to thousands of motorists.

Effective March 13, the Ontario government scrapped licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds.

The measure will save many Ontario drivers about $120 a year.

Most motorists who paid renewal fees for their licence plate between March 1, 2020 and March 12, 2022 are entitled to a refund.

HOW WILL I RECEIVE MY REFUND?

The Ontario government will send refund cheques in the mail.

According to the government, people should expect to start receiving their cheques end of March and throughout the month of April.

In order to receive your refund, motorists must have updated their address and paid defaulted fines, fees or tolls before March 7.

If you did not do this before March 7, your refund cheque may not arrive until the summer or fall, the government said.

Police have reminded residents that Service Ontario does not send refunds through text. Any text offering a refund is a scam, authorities said.

HOW MUCH WILL YOU GET BACK?

The amount you get back on your refund will depend on when you last renewed and how much you paid, the government said.

Licence plate stickers in northern Ontario for one year were previously $60, while in southern Ontario they were $120.

Heavy vehicles and motorized snow vehicles are not eligible for a refund.

Ontarians can only get a refund for a snow vehicle validation sticker if the sticker has never been used. These refund will be issued as a cheque in four to six weeks.

To get a refund, you must go to a ServiceOntario centre with your snow vehicle validation and the original vehicle permit (green permit).

Removing renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario is expected to cost the government more than $1 billion annually.