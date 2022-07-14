Licence plates recovered from vehicle stolen during private sale in Barrie

Police say licence plates from a vehicle recently stolen in Barrie were found on another stolen car less than a week after the theft.

According to Barrie police, Nottawasaga OPP found the plates on an abandoned car earlier this week.

The licence plates belong to a Chevrolet Equinox that was driven off during a private sale when its owner let a man claiming to be interested in the vehicle test drive it.

Police say the man never returned with the vehicle.

It has yet to be found.

Barrie police believe the man who drove off with the grey 2014 Equinox used a fake identity when he claimed to be a potential buyer.

They say he went by the name Steve Adams and was five feet 10 inches tall with a thin beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

So far this year, Barrie police report 155 vehicles have been reported stolen in the city.