Licenses for short-term rentals lagging in Sault

The City of Sault Ste. Marie and representatives from Airbnb will be hosting a virtual information session on short-term rentals.

This comes after the city implemented a licensing regime for short-term rentals last year.

The cost for a license is around $450, and includes inspections from the building division and the fire department. Renters are also on the hook for a four per cent Municipal Accommodation Tax.

Planning director Peter Tonazzo said the information session comes about because many short-term rentals in Sault Ste. Marie are not licensed.

"There's been a very low uptake as far as people actually coming out and getting licenses," Tonazzo said.

"Our numbers suggest that there's about 125 individual listings throughout the community of Sault Ste. Marie, and we're seeing maybe a ten to 15 per cent uptake in terms of the numbers of licenses that have been applied for."

Tonazzo said the information session is a first step in ensuring compliance with the short-term rental licensing requirement.

The information session happens Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.