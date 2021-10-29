Lieutenant Governor of Sask. receives first poppy of 2021

There was a mood of remembrance at government house on Thursday morning as the first poppies of 2021 were presented.

The ceremony marks the start of the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign.

“The pandemic will make the poppy campaign challenging this year,” said the Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty. “I encourage everyone to donate and wear a poppy. Both to honor our veterans and to enable the legion to continue their valuable programs throughout our province in support of veterans and families.”

Brad Hrycyna, the president of the Royal United Services Institute, also spoke about the new memorial plaques at the cenotaph in Victoria Park. He explained that with the third phase of the project, the institute is looking at a potential partnership with the Saskatchewan archives to include QR codes on the plaques themselves.

“Imagine if you will, going up to the Vimy Ridge pedestal,” he explained. “Clicking on it with your smart phone and then listening to the voice of a First World War veteran who actually fought in that battle.”

The plaques include a range of topics from Canada’s military history. From Indigenous veterans, to D-Day and the armistice that ended the First World War.

The ceremony finished with the second poppies of the year going to the relatives of Lance Corporal Morgan Jones Jenkins, a member of the Canadian Corps during World War One, whose remains were identified after being classified as Missing in Action for 103 years.

Jenkins was killed during the Battle of Arras and Canal du Nord in August of 1918. One of the last major battles on the Western Front in which Canadian troops distinguished themselves by fighting elements of 50 different German divisions, a quarter of the German forces in the West at the time.

Michelle Fischer, who is a great-niece to Jenkins, spoke on behalf of the family and expressed that the event had a positive impact on them.

“It was really quite interesting because we knew of this uncle but we didn’t know a lot about this uncle,” she said. “But it really brought home I think the wars and the contributions that men and woman have made so that we enjoy our rights and freedoms today.”

She said that the revelation has caused her and her family to look back into history now.

“All of us have really immersed ourselves in the First World War and our family heritage as a result of it.”